Fishbone Releases New Music Video For “Hellhounds On My Trail”

Fishbone has wrapped a triumphant summer run, playing to full capacity crowds from May through August across the U.S. The tour launched with a special appearance at Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum, followed by a coveted spot on Less Than Jake’s Summer Circus Tour, select headlining dates, and explosive appearances on the Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C., and Long Beach, CA.

The shows reinforced what fans and critics have long known: Fishbone remains one of the most electrifying live acts on the planet. Audiences were treated to explosive sets that fused fan-favorite classics with fearless new material from their acclaimed 2025 album, Stockholm Syndrome.

Refusing to slow down, Fishbone has released a video for their socially conscience “Hellhounds on My Trail.” “This song is a Two-Tone-tinged Sixty-Nine soul jam wrapped in a delta blues that lyrically indites the prison industrial complex,” shares frontman Chris Dowd. Watch the new video below.

Fishbone is fronted by the irrepressible Angelo Moore and longtime creative force Christopher Dowd, alongside a revitalized lineup including bassist James Jones, drummer Hassan Hurd, trumpeter/vocalist John “JS” Williams II, and returning guitarist Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock