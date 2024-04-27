Fishbone’s Norwood Fisher Launches New Supergroup Project The Familyhood Nextperience, Shares Debut Single “To The Hilt”

Home News Bella Rothman April 27th, 2024 - 7:30 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The Familyhood Nextperience experience is a new all improvised Dub Reggae project that has taken the work of several talented individuals to create. Lead by Norwood Fisher, the founder of Fishbone, they have released “To The Hilt” this past week.

The song is a smooth bouncy pop reggae beat that featuring a powerful drum and strong vocals from several members involved in the project. The song explores genre crossing, as Fisher intended, particularly closing with an unexpected rock energy in the final moments. ‘To The Hilt” is the first song this collective has put out.

Fisher is not only the creative mind behind the group but also co-produced the single with Derek O’ Brien. The Familyhood Nextperience group features artists from bands such as Fishbone, The Skeletons, Social Distortion, The English Beat, Suicidal Tendencies, and Trulio Disgracias.

Fishbone was first formed in 1979 and continued for several years as a successful rock/reggae/funk/ska band. They were known for blending several genres to create a unique and ear catching sound. Fisher was the bands bass player but has recently announced that they are parting ways along with another band member Dirty Walt Kirby. This messaged was shared with fans on social media earlier this month.

The new group is bound to continue creating some out of box musical pieces and is an exciting opportunity for several talents to explore a mostly untouched genre throughout The Familyhood Nextperience.