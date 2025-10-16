Fishbone Share New Animated Video “Adolescent Regressive Behavior”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 2:13 PM

Today, Los Angeles ska-punk-funk pioneers Fishbone are diving headfirst into the Halloween spirit with the release of their new video for “Adolescent Regressive Behavior,” which is taken from their critically acclaimed new album, Stockholm Syndrome. The video features visuals from Hell’s Bells, the 1929 comedy-horror animated short directed by Ub Iwerks and produced by Walt Disney, in which Satan and his minions cavort through the fiery depths of hell.

It is a perfect pairing with Fishbone’s explosive track, which is a song that channels emotional chaos, inner demons and the dark humor of facing one’s past. “It’s about life experiences from childhood through adulthood and navigating them through trial and error, friendships, partnerships, bands, make-ups and break-ups, love and abuse, resentments and grudges. We think counseling and rehabilitation programs help us overcome these challenges, but when we unexpectedly encounter people from our past, old traumas can resurface, showing up in the person we’ve become,” shares band member Angelo Moore.

The video arrives as Stockholm Syndrome continues to draw widespread acclaim for its unapologetic blend of punk, funk, ska, soul and fury, with outlets like Spin, Classic Rock Magazine and Punk News hailing it as the band’s most vital work in decades. For over four decades, Fishbone has been the beating heart of musical rebellion. With Stockholm Syndrome, they have proven once again that their message and music remain as powerful, relevant and important as ever.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock