Fishbone Shares New Song “Last Call In America”

On April 25, 2025, the punk-ska-funk band, Fishbone, released their new song and music video, titled, “Last Call in America.” The new single was co-written by the original members of the Fishbone band, Christopher Dowd and Walter “Dirty Walt” Kibby. There are also vocal features from George Clinton, who is considered as the godfather of funk. Once the song starts, listeners are immediately hit with the jazz portion of ska. The brass instruments are hitting the listeners ear, until the vocals kick in. Even though the instrumental feels very similar to jazz, the vocals sound like rock, and bring the rock aspect of ska to life. Closer to the end of the song, the vocals seem to go away and there is a moment, just for the instruments.

The new song was also released with a music video. In the video there are many clips being played of current issues and fights going on in the United States. The video starts off with a static TV which then works and has an image of a waving American flag. Then there are clips of people in a grocery store with the words “Prices Have Skyrocketed” written across the screen. There are videos of protests from the civil rights movement, and there are also videos of protests from the Black Lives Matter movement as well. There is also a clip of President Donald Trump being sworn into his second term of presidency. In between all the clips and videos of the protests, there are also videos of the band performing and singing in front of the crowd. The new song is Fishbone’s second single for their upcoming album, Stockholm Syndrome, which will be released on June 27 of this year.