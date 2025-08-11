Fishbone Releases New Music Video For “Suckered By Sabotage”

Home News Michelle Grisales August 11th, 2025 - 4:48 PM

Photo credit: Colin Hancock

Trailblazing band Fishbone has debuted a dynamic new visual for their track “Suckered By Sabotage,” taken from their newest record Stockholm Syndrome. Blending animated segments with electrifying live performance footage, the video delivers a bold, genre-bending journey through internal struggles, creative tension and the consequences of self-doubt. Watch the video [HERE].

The band describes “Suckered By Sabotage” as a high-energy exploration of the chaos that arises from excessive overthinking and uncertainty. Frontman Angelo Moore shared, “This song is about: the results of too much second-guessing and overthinking, coupled with insecurity and self-doubt… It tells the story of how one can step in their own way as well as others, preventing progress.”

Music critics are embracing the release. In Spite Magazine calls it “a total thrash punk intro, then a dub reggae verse, then funk, then back again — classic Fishbone genre-hopping brilliance.” Spill Magazine noted the track’s evolution over five minutes, describing it as a “full sonic onslaught” that transitions into slower, trippy rhythms backed by a gritty funk groove.

Keyboardist and trombonist Christopher Dowd added, “From Raymond Scott to One Drop, with a chorus of the deepest darkest funk to head nod to. It’s a Fishbone track that only Fishbone could genuinely pull off.”

The track appears on Stockholm Syndrome, a vibrant album that fuses ska, punk, jazz and funk into Fishbone’s signature sound. Punk News put it as, “The band sounds refreshed and reinvigorated… 12 red-hot tracks that will have you dancing, moshing, and thinking.”

The current lineup features iconic frontman Angelo Moore and longtime collaborator Christopher Dowd, joined by James Jones (bass), Hassan Hurd (drums), John “JS” Williams II (trumpet/vocals) and returning guitarist Tracey “Spacey T” Singleton.

Fishbone is currently touring as part of the Summer Circus 2025 alongside Less Than Jake, The Suicide Machines and Catbite, with headlining dates to follow.