Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Somber New Track “Cherry Blue”

Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to Sterogum.com, in a couple of weeks, Oneohtrix Point Never will take a break from his busy film-soundtrack and outside production schedule to release his own album Tranquilizer, which was inspired by his discovery of an archive of ’90s commercial-music sample CDs. The artist plans to release a lot of Tranquilizer tracks before the LP drops and he has shared three songs when he made the announcement and then followed them up with “Measuring Ruins” last week.

And now, Oneohtrix Point Never has shared “Cherry Blue,” which is another piece that will appear on Tranquilizer. As a whole, “Cherry Blue” has the weirdly emotional and bittersweet digital-nostalgia sheen that Oneohtrix Point Never sometimes brings. The ditty drones are relatively quiet, pretty and they settle into a layered pulse. The music sounds the way your head feels when you are way too tired to be awake but you still have to work, except in a nice way. “Cherry Blue” has a fairly abstract video and it comes from Pol Taburet, who is a French visual artist who has never made a music video til now.