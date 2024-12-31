C2C Festival Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Oneohtrix Point Never, Two Shell, John Glacier & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 31st, 2024 - 12:57 PM

According to pitchfork.com, C2C, the revered avant-pop festival founded in Turin, Italy, will host its inaugural U.S. edition at New York’s Knockdown Center next year. Held on May 9, Oneohtrix Point Never, Nala Sinephro, Two Shell Evilgiane, John Glacier and other acts will perform all across multiple stages in the Knockdown Center complex. Oneohtrix Point Never will present Again2, which is his audiovisual show featuring live video and puppetry by Freeka Tet.

In the press release, festival founder Sergio Ricciardone said: “Bringing C2C Festival to the U.S. marks a pivotal milestone in the festival’s long journey. Over the years, C2C has grown into a global platform for contemporary and avant-garde music. Choosing the Knockdown Center as the venue for our first U.S. edition aligns with C2C’s vision. Bold and forward-thinking, C2C Festival is excited to share its distinctive artistic vision that is dedicated to the spirit of the avant-garde and new pop with new communities.”

Since the festival’s Italian launch more than two decades ago, C2C, formerly known as Club to Club, has also hosted satellite events at London’s Roundhouse, as well as becoming a fixture of Pitchfork’s rundown of their favorite festivals. For tickets and more information, click here.