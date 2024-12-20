The Weeknd Teams Up With Oneohtrix Point Never For Hurry Up Tomorrow Score, Film Announced For Release In May 2025

Home News Catalina Martello December 20th, 2024 - 7:49 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

According to Stereogum, the Weeknd has announced a new film Hurry Up Tomorrow that will be released in theaters on May 16, 2025. The film will be starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The Weeknd also worked with Oneohtrix Point Never on the opening score for the film. Oneohtrix has worked with Weeknd on his last two albums, After Hours and Dawn (FM). For After Hours Oneohtrix produced two songs and wrote three. Oneohtrix was an executive producer for Dawn (FM). Along with these two albums, the two also collaborated for the song “No Nightmares,” which appeared in one of Oneothrix’s albums. The duo’s history with collaborating has fans extremely excited with the score of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abel (@theweeknd)

Along with all this news about the film, Weeknd has also announced the release date for album Hurry Up Tomorrow. This highly anticipated album will be released on January 24, 2025. Weeknd announced his new album earlier this year and fans have been patiently waiting to hear for a release day. With that, he is also teasing a tour. Weeknd decided to announce all this exciting news on social media app, Instagram, which also includes the tease of his tour.