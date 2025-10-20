Oneohtrix Point Never Announces New Album Tranquilizer For November 2025 Release, Shares Three New Songs “For Residue,” “Bumpy” & “Lifeworld”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 6:19 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, Oneohtrix Point Never has announced their new album, Tranquilizer, will be out on November 17, through Warp. According to the press release, the album was inspired by a visit to the dentist where Daniel Lopatin discovered that “a vast archive of ’90s sample CDs had vanished from the Internet Archive.”

Also, people can hear the first three tracks off the album now: “For Residue,” “Bumpy,” and “Lifeworld” are fabulous by how the lovely music flow into each other and are a little more bit more engaging and mind-dazzling than some of the beautiful but pure material 0PN has made recently made. Surely, some of the fans will enjoy hearing all three songs baring form their speakers.

Tranquilizer Track List