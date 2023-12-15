Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Striking New Video For “Nightmare Paint”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 15th, 2023 - 7:09 PM

Oneohtrix Point Never, also known as Daniel Lopatin, has just released a new Andrew Norman Wilson directed video for “Nightmare Paint” from his recently released album Again.

The new video is undoubtedly inspired by a sci-fi and synth-pop visuals. It feels familiar yet unknown at the same time. A real life event becoming fiction, imagining this world in a new format that goes beyond human knowledge and understanding.

The visual arrives on the cusp of the final episode of Lopatin’s NTS-hosted music and talk show Cool Protrusions. The final episode includes special guest appearances from Soccer Mommy, Battles, Greg Davis and Weyes Blood.

Again showcases some of Oneohtrix Point Never’s most expansive work. The 13-track album features contributions from collaborators such as Robert Ames, Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth, Jim O’Rourke, Xiu Xiu and lovelivecrushing.

There is a mystery unraveled throughout, and imagined through a portal, showing Lopatin’s current and younger self. A reflection on what has been reminisced and what has been lost in translation from the perspective of a seasoned artist. The keenly anticipated live interpretation of Again, set to debut Spring 2024 with shows spanning the US, Europe and Asia promises turn the concept of an OPN performance on its head with the acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist Freeka Tet on board as a creative director.