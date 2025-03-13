Pitchfork Music Festival Mexico City Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Beth Gibbons, Little Simz, Oneohtrix Point Never & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2025 - 5:53 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX has revealed the full lineup for their 2025 edition. Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Earl Sweatshirt, Little Simz, Oneohtrix Point Never and other acts will be joining Black Country, New Road, Roc Marciano and the Alchemist and Dummy. The festival will take place at Mexico City’s Estadio Fray Nano and Casa del Lago from May 2 – 4.

Tickets are still available online through Fever. If people are local to Mexico City, they can also grab no-fee tickets at Tienda Foro Indie Rocks!, which is located at Zacatecas 39, Roma Norte.

The open-air experience at Estadio Fray Nano will also feature Machine Girl,, Ross From Friends, Rejjie Snow, Untitled (Halo,) Luz Luz Luz!, and Rosas. Plus, the local record label and collective N.A.A.F.I is presenting sets from DJ Fucci and Imaabs B2B ZutZut.

The event joins Pitchfork’s festivals in Paris and London. For the latest news on Pitchfork Music Festival CDMX, follow @pitchforkcdmx on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, as well as and @pitchfork on X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat