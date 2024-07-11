AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” Becomes Their First Diamond Certified Single In The U.S.

Home News Collin Herron July 11th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Rock legends AC/DC have hit another milestone, notching their first Diamond-certified single in the United States with “Thunderstruck.” The song was certified Diamond by the RIAA after shifting 10 million equivalent units, which now includes both pure sales and streaming activity. Interestingly, the song hadn’t achieved any certification until now, with the RIAA awarding it Gold (for half a million units), Platinum (one million), and Diamond simultaneously. According to consequence.net, Not only has “Thunderstruck” remained a staple on classic rock radio and bar jukeboxes, but it has also become a mainstay at sporting events the world over. The intro to “Thunderstruck” can often be heard blaring from the PA when a home football team needs an important third-down stop, or prior to tipoff at a basketball game to hype up the crowd.

On mxdwn.com, AC/DC has announced their first tour in eight years, which is a European outing that will take place from May through August. The rock band has also revealed that former Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney has joined the touring lineup in place of band member Cliff Williams.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat