AC/DC Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 2nd, 2024 - 2:22 PM

Much to the delight of millions of fans across North America, AC/DC will be performing in 13 stadiums coast-to-coast next spring. This run kicks off on April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis, MN at US Bank Stadium and concludes on May 28, in Cleveland, OH at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, the band will play some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on April 18 and Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on May 24. Tickets go on sale December 6, at 12 p.m. local time by clicking HERE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AC/DC (@acdc)

The tour shares its name with the 2020 album, POWER UP, which bowed at number on in 21 countries. In 2024, AC/DC completed a European leg of the POWER UP Tour, which packed the biggest stadiums on the continent in the process. The tour notably notched the band’s third number one debut on the Billboard 200.

AC/DC played their very first show on December 31, 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the bestselling album by any band ever and the third bestselling album by any artist, with global sales of 50 million and counting.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and The band continue selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sell millions of albums annually and generate streams in the billions.

POWER UP Tour Dates

4/10 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium *

4/14 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium *

4/18 – Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl *

4/22 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *

4/26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium *

4/30 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field *

5/04 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium *

5/08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium *

5/12 – Landover, MD – Northwest Stadium *

5/16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium *

5/20 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium *

5/24 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field *

5/28 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field *

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat