Bat For Lashes Announces New 20th Anniversary Edition of Fur And Gold With Previously Unreleased Demos For February 2026 Release

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Natasha Khan’s popular music project, Bat For Lashes, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her first album, Fur and Gold. This record impressed people with its unique sounds and Khan’s creative style from the very start. To mark this occasion, a special edition will come out in February 2026. Fans old and new can enjoy an updated version of the original songs that bring fresh energy to their haunting tunes along with insights into how they were made.

It features a collection of demo songs that fans have never heard before. These demos let listeners hear the original, untouched versions of what later became their favorite polished tracks. They also give a glimpse into Khan’s creative process and show how she has grown as an artist over time, helping people understand and appreciate more fully the work put into making such a well-loved album.

These tracks show raw ideas that later became the finished songs on the original album. For both long-time fans and new ones, this anniversary edition celebrates Bat For Lashes’ lasting impact and Fur and Gold’s timeless charm. According to Stereogum, this announcement is an important moment for Khan. It shows how much she has grown as a musician over the last 20 years and highlights that her first album still resonates today. The special edition celebrating its 20th anniversary will offer both nostalgia and insight into Bat For Lashes’ creative journey from the start.

Disc 1 – Bat For Lashes

1 Horse And I

2 Trophy

3 Tahiti

4 What’s A Girl To Do?

5 Sad Eyes

6 The Wizard

7 Prescilla

8 The Bat’s Mouth

9 Seal Jubilee

10 Sarah

11 I Saw A Light

Disc 2 – Demos And Live Versions

1 Carrie (Demo)

2 Healing Fire (Demo)

3 Rosie (Demo)

4 Dark Time (Demo)

5 Howl (Demo)

6 Blood Red Shoes (Demo)

7 Circle Song (Demo)

8 What’s A Girl To Do? (BBC Live Lounge Version)

9 Tahiti (BBC Rob da Bank Session)

