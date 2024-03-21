Bat For Lashes Shares Poetic New Single & Video “Letter To My Daughter”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 1:37 PM

The English musician, Bat for Lashes, also known as Natasha Khan, has just released a new single and music video; “Letter To My Daughter”. This new track is a part of her first new album in five years, The Dream Of Delphi, named after her daughter, Delphi, who was born during lockdown. The anticipated album seems to convey the feelings of becoming a new mother, the relationship a person has with their new child, and the trials and tribulations of parenthood. The song “Letter To My Daughter” is an example of these themes.

The two-minute song begins with synthesized twinkles of notes soon followed by Khan’s mellow vocals. “Letter To My Daughter” is advice to Delphi that she can revisit as she ages. The video is very aesthetically pleasing, showing clips of women dancing and birth-related imagery. Khan sings in a white bed, pure and heartfelt. Both the song and video are dramatic with a buildup of strings towards the end of the track. A slight glimpse of Khan’s daughter can be seen at the end as her face lights up with a giant grin. The music video can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva