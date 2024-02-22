Bat For Lashes Announces New Album The Dream Of Delphi For May 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard February 22nd, 2024 - 5:36 PM

According to nme.com, Bat For Lashes has announced her sixth studio album, The Dream Of Delph, will be out on May 31 on Mercury KX. Also arriving today is the ethereal single ‘The Dream Of Delphi,” which will open the upcoming LP of the same name. The song tackles the artist’s experience of motherhood. It is described as being “part pagan invocation, part celestial synth epic.”

As a whole, “The Dream Od Delphi” is a lovely composition that features instrumentation sizzling the air with poppy sounds while Bat For Lashes shakes the background with her elegant and medolic voice.

While talking about her upcoming album, Bat For Lashed said: “The manifesto of the album. It’s like a spell being cast. It’s the conjuring, the manifestation, the drawing-down of Delphi from the ether. This is me calling on her soul.”

