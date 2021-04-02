Bat For Lashes Announce April 2021 Livestream

Home News Sara Thompson April 2nd, 2021 - 9:55 PM

Bat For Lashes, the stage name of singer/songwriter Natasha Khan, is holding a live streamed event this Friday, April 9. Tickets will be available through Bat For Lashes’ Veeps page, here.

The event was announced via Twitter, and the artist personably asked her Twitter followers if anyone had suggestions for songs that she might play, indicating that she would be willing to perform songs that had never hit the stage before at the event. Along with the post, the artist commented, “Hi everyone! I’ve been practising my set for the livestream – but are there any songs you are dying to hear? There are a few gems in here that I haven’t played in so long, or ever! Smiling face with 3 hearts I’ll tell you some of the stories and inspiration behind them at the show…”

Fans can look forward to the event at 8 p.m. Pacific time and 9 p.m. CET.

The latest full length release of Bat For Lashes was her album Lost Girls, which included songs such as “Kids in the Dark” and “Desert Man,” and its 2019 release was followed by a short 2020 tour which included a lovely live performance in Los Angeles.

Covers of Cyndi Lauper’s “I Drove All Night” and Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” were released by Bat For Lashes early last year as well.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva