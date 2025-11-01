Clipping Announces Winter 2026 Tour Dates

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 1st, 2025 - 5:38 PM

The cutting-edge hip-hop group, cold-Clipping, is going on a big US tour in late winter 2026. This tour supports their new album, Dead Channel Sky. The performances are expected to be unique and innovative like the band itself. It starts on February 11th at The Fremont Theatre in San Luis Obispo, CA, and will visit places nationwide before ending with a show at Los Angeles’s famous Fonda Theatre on February 28th.

This announcement follows Clipping’s recent Tiny Desk performance for NPR Music, which was released right before Halloween. Known for their unique style, the band excited fans by making music with unusual instruments like small robots controlled by computers, glass bottles, and even a pizza box. This creative use of common items to create new sounds shows their innovative approach and will likely be part of their upcoming live performances.

To make things even more exciting, the group has brought in some special guests for their Tiny Desk session. Counterfeit Madison will play keys, David Rothbaum will be on bass, and Kid Koala will handle the turntables. With this mix of talents, fans can expect a variety of interesting sounds during the tour.

Tickets for Clipping’s winter 2026 tour are now on sale. Fans can book their spots to enjoy what is expected to be an amazing concert. Known for their unique and groundbreaking shows, Clipping promises to keep thrilling audiences with their extraordinary performances.

Wed. Feb. 11, San Luis Obispo, CA, Fremont Theater

Thu. Feb. 12, Santa Ana, CA, Constellation Room

Fri. Feb. 13, San Diego, CA, Music Box

Sat. Feb. 14, Tucson, AZ, The Rialto Theatre

Mon. Feb. 16, Austin, TX, Mohawk

Tue. Feb. 17, Dallas, TX, Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

Thu. Feb. 19, Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

Fri. Feb. 20, Nashville, TN, The Basement East

Sat. Feb. 21, Kansas City, MO, Warehouse on Broadway

Sun. Feb. 22, Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

Wed. Feb. 25, Seattle, WA, The Showbox

Thu. Feb. 26, Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 27, Berkeley, CA, The UC Theatre

Sat. Feb. 28, Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre