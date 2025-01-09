Clipping Announce New Album Dead Channel Sky For March 2025 Release & Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single “Change The Channel”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 9th, 2025 - 3:47 PM

On March 14, Sub Pop will release Clipping’s sixth album, Dead Channel Sky, which is the group’s long-awaited cyberpunk and hip hop project. The album features the previously released tracks “Run It” and “Keep Pushing,” along with the highlights “Welcome Home Warrior (Feat. Aesop Rock),” “Code.”

Dead Channel Sky also features guest appearances from Nels Cline, Bitpanic, Tia Nomore and Sub Pop labelmates Cartel Madras The alnum follows the release of the group’s acclaimed horrorcore series Visions of Bodies Being Burned (2020) and There Existed an Addiction to Blood (2019), which is also available from Sub Pop.

Along with the album announcement, Clipping has shared the song, “Change The Channel” and as whole, the tune is great by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a face-smacking rock vibe that blends in with the catchy rap bars. “Change The Channel” shows how hungry Clipping are to make dynamic music.

Also, Clipping has announced a headlining North American tour dates in support of Dead Channel Sky, which begins on March 14, with a hometown show in Los Angeles at The Echoplex and May 3, in Sacramento at Goldfield. Clipping will appear at Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival on March 29, as well.

Tickets on presale Jan. 9, 10 am pic.twitter.com/JRE7AmLoax — Clipping (@clppng) January 8, 2025

Dead Channel Sky Track List

1. Intro

2. Dominator

3. Change the Channel

4. Run It

5. Go

6. Simple Degradation (Plucks 1-13) (with Bitpanic)

7. Code

8. Dodger

9. Malleus (with Nels Cline)

10. Scams (feat. Tia Nomore)

11. Keep Pushing

12. “From Bright Bodies” (Interlude)

13. Mood Organ

14. Polaroids

15. Simple Degradation (Plucks 14-18) (with Bitpanic)

16. Madcap

17. Mirrorshades pt. 2 (feat. Cartel Madras)

18. “And You Called” (Interlude)

19. Welcome Home Warrior (feat. Aesop Rock)

20. Ask What Happened

Clipping Tour Dates

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echoplex

3/15 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

3/29 – Knoxville, TN – Big Ears Festival

4/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

4/26 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

4/27 – Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

4/29 – Portland, OR – Holocene

4/30 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

5/1 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw

5/3 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister