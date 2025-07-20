Clipping Shares New Song “Night of Heaven” Featuring Counterfeit Madison and Kid Koala

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 20th, 2025 - 9:52 PM

Hip hop group Clipping have released a new single titled “Night of Heaven” featuring Counterfeit Madison and Kid Koala. “Night of Heaven” is a unique and intricately produced track that feels like it is meant to be heard on an eerie record player within a murder mystery film. The track is unpredictable, making it one of the most interesting Clipping tracks yet. “Night of Heaven” is a part of Clipping’s upcoming album, Dead Channel Sky Plus. Although the album is not entirely new, it is the digital deluxe edition of Clipping’s Cyberpunk-inspired hip-hop project that was released earlier this year.

Dead Channel Sky Plus features four new songs in addition to the original 20 tracks on the album. The four new songs include “Night of Heaven,” “Forever War,” “Hard-Eyes” and the live fan favorite “Mirrorshades, Pt. 1.” The deluxe version was produced and mixed by Clipping and Steve Kaplan. It was then mastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering. In addition to being released digitally, the album will also be available on CD/2xLP/DSPs. Dead Channel Sky Plus will be released on September 19 and can be pre-ordered here.

Clipping will also be going on an international tour for Dead Channel Sky Plus that will begin on August 7 at The Fine Line in Minneapolis, MN and will end on September 24 at The Garage in Glasgow, UK. Additionally, the band will attend two festivals after the tour: Cold Waves XIII Festival at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 27 and the Talk Low Fest at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, OH on September 28. Fans interested in the tour should buy tickets soon as multiple shows are already sold out. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister