Gorillaz Begins House of Kong Residency With The Live Debuts of “Ghost Train” And “Double Bass”, Joined Onstage by Miho Hatori and Kid Koala

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 30th, 2025 - 10:23 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Gorillaz started their House of Kong shows with an exciting performance, lighting up the stage by playing fan favorites “Ghost Train” and “Double Bass” live for the first time. The concert was in a lively setting, made even more special by guest appearances from people who have been important to the band’s history. Miho Hatori, who worked on the famous song “19-2000,” went onstage with Damon Albarn and the band. She sang in her unique style, creating a performance that fans won’t forget. Her appearance brought back memories for longtime followers of when the band first started and their fresh sound.

According to Stereogum, Kid Koala was another impressive guest. He’s really good at using turntables and added his special touch to the live music mix. Together with Gorillaz, they combined old and new sounds perfectly, keeping everyone entertained. This lineup showed how Gorillaz loves experimenting with music by bringing together different talented artists. Excited fans gathered as the band played songs from their wide collection, and you could feel the energy in the venue. The House of Kong residency promises something special with unexpected moments and rare shows for those who attend.

On an exciting night, Gorillaz fans showed their passion and energy, creating a lively atmosphere. Some people cheered happily while others danced energetically, all sharing their love for the band’s unique music. The start of the band’s time at this venue was thrilling and promised many great performances to come. They skillfully mixed new songs with old favorites in a way that kept everyone engaged with their diverse style of music. The concert celebrated both their impressive musical journeys so far and marked the beginning of what will be some unforgettable shows at House of Kong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum)