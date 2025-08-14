Clipping Shares New Single “Forever War”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 14th, 2025 - 5:37 PM

Today, Clipping has shared the new single, “Forever War” from Dead Channel Sky Plus, which is the digital deluxe edition of the group’s Cyberpunk-inspired Hip-Hop project that was originally released earlier this year worldwide on Sub Pop. Dead Channel Sky Plus expands and reorders the original 20-song sequence.

The album is now 24 tracks long and includes the aforementioned “Forever War” along with “Night of Heaven (feat. Counterfeit Madison and Kid Koala),” “Hard-Eyes,” and current live fan favorite “Mirrorshades, Pt. 1.” As a whole,“Forever War” is fabulous by how the instrumentation smacks the background with experimental sound, while the artist raps out the deep lyrics.

Also, Clipping’s international tour dates in support of Dead Channel Sky Plus continues with a sold out show tonight in Brooklyn at Elswhere and currently runs through September 24, in Glasgow, UK, at The Garage. The band’s play at London’s Koko on September 21, is also sold out.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister