Trivium Announce New EP Struck Dead For October 2025 Release, Shares New Video For “Bury Me With My Screams”

Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2025 - 12:41 PM

Today, Trivium has announced the release of their three-song EP, STRUCK DEAD, which will arrive on October 31, through longtime label Roadrunner Records. While it may only be three songs in length, The EP packs a powerhouse punch thanks to masterful riffing and the dual-style vocal prowess the band has built its nearly three-decade reputation on.

The EP was produced by Trivium and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band’s Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was also mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur. Also, the band has shared the video for the first single, “Bury Me With My Screams.” As a whole everything is fantastic by how the instrumentation smacks and vocal performance fills the air with hard-hitting sound.

While talking about the upcoming EP, band member Paolo Gregoletto says: “In 2023, we decided it was finally time to take the next step with The Hangar space we purchased and it was time to turn it into a full studio. We brought in designer Roger D’Arcy, thanks to an introduction from Mark Lewis, and set out on a year-long build. While construction was underway, we were deep in rehearsals for The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour, celebrating Ascendancy’s 20th anniversary. What started as an idea to release one single during the tour quickly grew into two, then three, as we kept writing while we were waiting for the build-out to be completed.”

The artist adds: “During that time, the energy of revisiting Ascendancy started bleeding into these new songs. Matt poured a lot of his personal struggles from the past year into the music, and we used the writing process as a cathartic release. Those sessions evolved into a three-song EP that we’re incredibly proud of, and we can’t wait to debut ‘Bury Me With My Screams’ live at Bloodstock Open Air Festival.”

STRUCK DEAD Tracklist

Bury Me With My Screams Struck Dead (Pain Is Easier To Remember) Six Walls Surround Me

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat