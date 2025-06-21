Linkin Park Cancels Concert in Bern, Switzerland Due To “a Medical Issue In The Band”

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 21st, 2025 - 11:59 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Linkin Park has canceled their concert in Bern, Switzerland, because a band member is dealing with health issues. The show was supposed to be part of their exciting European tour at the famous Bern Arena. Fans are upset and surprised by this news since they were really looking forward to seeing Linkin Park perform again in Europe. Tickets had sold out quickly when they became available, showing just how popular the band still is and how much people wanted to see them live.

The band, famous for their exciting shows, had wowed people all over the world with a mix of rock, alternative and electronic music. This tour was important because it marked their return to Europe after being away for some time. Fans were excited about an unforgettable night where they could enjoy old favorites along with new songs. However, due to the cancellation of this event, fans are disappointed but still hopeful that they’ll get another chance to see them live in the future.

Blabbermouth announced that the band is very sorry for canceling the concert. They know fans were excited and had plans, so they are working hard to set a new date. Tickets will still be good for this rescheduled show. The band thanked their fans for being understanding and supportive, which has made them feel even closer to their audience during this tough time.

Linkin Park hasn’t shared the exact details of a band member’s health problem, but they want everyone to know they’re putting their members’ wellbeing first. This situation shows how unexpected things can happen at live music events that change plans despite good intentions. Fans have turned to social media to show support and send warm wishes for the band’s quick recovery.

This cancellation highlights the strong bond between Linkin Park and their fans, showing a community based on respect and understanding. As the band deals with this challenge, their supporters remain hopeful for a successful comeback. They look forward to an amazing future performance that will strengthen the connection they share with Linkin Park, making up for this unexpected breakthrough music and strength.