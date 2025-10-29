Cold Cave Announces Winter 2026 West Coast Tour Dates With Buzz Kull And Anschütz

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 29th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Cold Cave are set to return to the stage this winter, unveiling a new run of West Coast tour dates for February 2026. The celebrated darkwave duo, led by Wesley Eisold and Amy Lee, will be joined by Australian act Buzz Kull and Berlin-born avant-garde artist Rosa Anschütz. The announcement marks Cold Cave’s first major tour since their acclaimed run of sold-out shows last year and signals a continued commitment to their uncompromising, independent ethos.

Buzz Kull, the creative project of Sydney’s Marc Dwyer, joins the bill in anticipation of a forthcoming LP under Eisold’s Heartworm Press. Known for transcending the typical boundaries of darkwave, Dwyer crafts a sound that bridges pop precision with shadowy emotional intensity.

Also performing is Rosa Anschütz, whose latest album Sabbatical was released via Heartworm Press earlier this year. The record trades heavy club beats for intimate, cinematic compositions, drawing comparisons to artists like Cat Power, Nico, and Björk. Anschütz’s music video for Sabbatical’s single “Plaster Copy” was released alongside the tour announcement, showcasing her minimalist yet magnetic artistry.

Formed in 2007, Cold Cave have remained a defining presence in modern darkwave and synth music. Having shared stages with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and The Jesus and Mary Chain, Eisold and Lee continue to forge their own path, producing, releasing and performing entirely on their own terms.

Tour Dates:

2/13 — The Bellwether — Los Angeles, CA

2/14 — The Observatory — Santa Ana, CA

2/15 — The Chapel — San Francisco, CA

2/20 — Music Box — San Diego, CA

2/21 — Fremont Country Club — Las Vegas, NV

2/22 — La Rosa — Tucson, AZ

2/26 — Neptune Theatre — Seattle, WA

2/28 — Roseland Theater — Portland, OR