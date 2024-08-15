Cold Cave Shares Mysterious New Single “Siren Song”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2024 - 1:18 PM

Since March, Cold Cave has released a new song on the 15 of each month, culminating in the announcement of their forthcoming album, Passion Depression, will be out on October 15. And now, Cold Cave has released another album track called “Siren Song,” which is a synth driven dance track of mystery and desire. Also, the best part about the composition is hearing the dynamic instrumentation filling the atmosphere with catchy and vibrant pop music.

Formed in 2007 by Wesley Eisold, Cold Cave popularized the resurgence in modern synth and darkwave genres after releasing seminal and influential albums, Love Comes Close and Cherish The Light Years. The band was invited to tour with Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, The Cult and The Jesus and Mary Chain along with collaborations and performances with legends Genesis P-Orridge and Mark Lanegan.

