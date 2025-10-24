Depeche Mode Officially Releases Previously Unreleased Song “In The End” From Memento Mori Sessions

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 24th, 2025 - 3:52 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

English electronic-music pioneers Depeche Mode have unveiled a previously unheard track titled “In The End,” drawn from the recording sessions for their 2023 album Memento Mori. The song arrives as a bonus addition to the upcoming live release Memento Mori: Mexico City, offering fans a glimpse into material that didn’t make the original album cut. With its release, the band expands the creative narrative of the Memento Mori era and deepens the archive of their studio explorations.

“In The End” is one of four unseen tracks from the album’s sessions now being included in the live-album package, according to BrooklynVegan. The piece points out that while Memento Mori originally comprised 12 tracks, Depeche Mode had recorded several extra songs, making this release a treat for dedicated fans.

The track itself delivers the band’s signature blend of brooding atmosphere and melodic clarity, but with extra gravitas given its status as an archival release. It’s framed by the themes of mortality and reflection that pervaded the Memento Mori campaign, yet still retains a vitality that suggests it could have stood alongside the official album tracks.

As part of the live album’s bonus material, “In The End” not only enriches the studio sessions narrative but also reinforces Depeche Mode’s sustained creative momentum four decades into their career. For fans and newcomers alike, it offers both a fresh listen and a deeper dive into the band’s enduring sonic identity.