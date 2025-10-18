Chrissie Hynde and Cat Power Cover “First Of The Gang” by Morrissey

Home News Ajala Fields October 18th, 2025 - 7:47 PM

Chrissie Hynde has released her new album as Chrissie Hynde & Pals. Duets Special is out now digitally as well as on black vinyl LP and CD via Rhino. The album consists of 13 extraordinary duets featuring a host of world-class collaborators, including k.d. lang, the late Mark Lanegan, Dave Gahan, Cat Power, Rufus Wainwright, Brandon Flowers, Debbie Harry, Shirley Manson, Alan Sparhawk and more. A song that shines on the album is her performance of Morrissey’s “First Of The Gang To Die” with Cat Power, which is minimal but definitely noteworthy, according to Stereogum. Listen to the new cover below.

The artists who perform with Hynde on Duets Special celebrate 13 uniquely distinct voices through stripped-down, intimate arrangements and minimal, refined instrumentation. The theme connecting all of the songs is simply great melodies.

Duets Special isn’t just Chrissie Hynde’s fourth studio album under her own name. The new record presents an exciting and unexpected left turn amidst one of the most creative chapters of her career. Duets Special closely follows The Pretenders’ latest studio album, Relentless, described as “at their melodic best” by The Guardian. The world tour that followed also created a new live record, Kick ’em Where It Hurts.