Bad Omens Announce Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates With Beartooth & President

According to Metalinjection.net, Bad Omens has announced a load of North American tour dates with Beartooth and President for 2026. The run kicks off on February 22, in Salt Lake City, UT, at Delta Center and wraps up about a month later on March 27, at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. People can get their tickets here.

According to Consequence.net, the tour announcement comes on the heels of a string of one-off singles by Bad Omens, including a couple that have made it into the publication’s Heavy Song of the Week rundowns. The songs, including “Impose,” has seen the band shift toward a more alt-rock sound, while eschewing the harsher metalcore tendencies of past works. In the meantime, Bad Omens will wrap up 2025 with a three-week UK/European tour that runs through November and December.

Bad Omens Tour Dates

2/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

2/24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

2/26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

2/28 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

3/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

3/4 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena *

3/6 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

3/8 – Laval, QC – Place Bell *

3/10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center *

3/11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

3/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena *

3/14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

3/16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center *

3/17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

3/19 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

3/20 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center *

3/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

3/24 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena *

3/26 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum *

3/27 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena *

* = w/ Beartooth and President

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister