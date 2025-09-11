Bad Omens Unveil Melancholic New Single “Impose”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 10:29 AM

Today, the chart-topping band Bad Omens are back with “Impose,” which is a single that proves hw the band continues to push the boundaries of modern rock. Known for fusing industrial textures, electronic flourishes and unrelenting emotion, Bad Omens take their signature intensity into a bold and new directions with this release.

“Impose” opens with delicate piano lines with industrial-inspired electronic flourishes that is anchored by hypnotic percussion that drives the song forward. The layered instrumentation creates a haunting soundscape by allowing Noah Sebastian’s piercing and emotional vocals to cut through with striking impact.

The single is accompanied by an indie film–inspired video that captures the emotional intensity of the track. Directed by Sebastian and Nico, the visual follows a disorienting romantic all-nighter after a chance encounter at a nightclub. Rather than a love story, it captures a woman stuck in a cycle of fast living, with the man merely a bystander to her unraveling.

Bad Omens’ momentum is not just in the studio. Their live shows have become unmissable events by blending iin theatricality and raw energy into each performance. This fall, the band embarks on their Do You Feel Love European headline tour, launching in Dublin on November 21 and taking over arenas across the continent.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister