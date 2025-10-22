Bad Omens Share Cinematic New Single & Video “Dying To Love”

Home News Anthony Salvato October 22nd, 2025 - 11:10 PM

Metal group Bad Omens are back this time with a new single, releasing a tack titled “Dying to Love” earlier today. The group, led by frontman and lead singer, Noah Sebastian, released their last studio album in 2024, the project was titled CONCRETE JUNGLE [THE OST].

For this single, and new video, Bad Omens maintain some of their classic sounds while blending them with new influences. Noah Sebastian’s vocals soar over heavy guitar riffs that are lead by even better drum sections that help split up the song and create a natural flow.

The song starts out with more of a pop rock feel before the guitar promptly jumps in to bring the heavy rock influence back into the song. Sebastian starts out pretty quiet and calm as the song builds up through the first hook before finally letting loose and belting through his notes.

The video that accompanies the new single mostly features just the band playing on a dimly lit stage while a bevy of other scenes flash in and out of the band and other people. There are a few shots with larger groups of people, however, these people mostly remain as silhouettes if they are not members of the band.

The song finally leans hard into the metal and hard rock sound in the back minute and a half of the track. Here Sebastian nearly shrieks as he strains his voice over a heavily distorted guitar and powerful drums behind him.

There’s plenty to love for fans from this new single, and the potential for some more singles, and potentially another album, in the future, is by no means out of the question just yet.