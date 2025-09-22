Bad Omens Live Debuts “Specter” & “Impose” During Louder Than Life Set

Home News Steven Taylor September 22nd, 2025 - 6:17 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

American heavy metal band Bad Omens treated their fans to two live debuts of new songs over the weekend. This Saturday, the group performed at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, and mixed in their 16 track setlist were two recent releases the band had yet to play live. “Specter” and “Impose,” released last month and earlier this month respectively. As Loudwire reports, videos of the first ever live performances of these tracks can be found across social media.

Fans speculate these two singles are from an upcoming, unannounced and untitled follow up to their 2022 album The Death of Peace of Mind. Of course, these were only two of sixteen tracks performed live. The full tracklist can be found below.

Bad Omens Louder Than Life 2025 Setlist

01.“Concrete Jungle”

02. “Artificial Suicide”

03. “V.A.N.”

04. “The Drain”

05. “Anything > Human”

06. “Specter” (Live debut)

07. “What It Cost”

08. “Like a Villain”

09. “Impose” (Live debut)

10. “Take Me First”

11. “Glass Houses”

12. “Nowhere to Go”

13. “Limits”

14. “The Death of Peace of Mind”

15. “Just Pretend”

16. “Dethrone”