Tame Impala Return With Sublime New Single & Video “End Of Summer”

Steven Taylor July 25th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

Tame Impala fans rejoice – the indie artist has returned for a new, seven minute long track complete with a video. The new song, “End of Summer, ” comes as the first of Tame Impala’s songs to release under Columbia Records since their move to sell their catalogue to Sony Music Publishing. The video for “End of Summer” can be found on Tame Impala’s official YouTube channel.

The striking sights of the video show a split display of hazy camerawork, set to a spacy and satisfying sound described as dance and acid house inspired. The ghostly, echoed vocals of Kevin Parker familiar to Tame Impala fans compliment the dreamy quality of the track. The video, directed by multidisciplinary artist Julian Klincewicz, is split across two different displays and follows Parker for most of it’s runtime, between singing and recording, dancing or just out and about in the world. The entire video features a hazy and surreal quality to it, something amplified by the occasional pausing of the music to hear the unfiltered sound of the video.

“End of Summer” was teased last month during a DJ set in Barcelona. Parker shared the clip of the preview on his Instagram account, which sparked excitement for the return of Tame Impala. While Tame Impala has been busy with collaborations, tracks for the Barbie movie soundtrack and even creating a new instrument, the last album release was in 2020 with The Slow Rush. A new album has yet to be formally announced, but with recent teases from Parker it’s not unlikely that one is on the horizon. Regardless, “End of Summer” is also the start of a new era for Tame Impala, and fans are more than likely to be excited to follow this new direction.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer