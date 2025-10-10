Hayley Williams and David Byrne Release New Song For The Twits Movie “Open The Door”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 10th, 2025 - 11:11 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

This year has seen an exciting wave of collaboration between Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne. Williams lends her vocals to Byrne’s new album Who Is the Sky?, while Byrne has been performing Paramore’s hit “Hard Times” during his recent tour, Now, their creative partnership continues with a brand-new track titled “Open the Door,” recorded for Netflix’s upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation, The Twits.

The song blends the two musicians’ distinctive styles, merging Byrne’s signature experimental rhythms with Williams’ dynamic and emotional delivery.

“Open the Door” bursts with the kind of vibrant, polyrhythmic energy that defines Byrne’s most recent work, yet Williams takes the lead this time, infusing the track with her unmistakable pop-rock intensity. Byrne’s layered harmonies in the chorus give the song a playful, textured feel, recalling the joyful experimentation of his Talking Heads era while remaining fresh and modern.

According to Brooklynvegan, fans of both artists have celebrated the collaboration online, praising how seamlessly their voices and creative instincts complement each other. Critics have also noted that the song fits naturally within Byrne’s recent musical direction, suggesting a continued artistic rapport between the two. With The Twits set to premiere soon, “Open the Door” not only teases the film’s whimsical tone but also stands on its own as a delightful pop song.