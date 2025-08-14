David Byrne Shares Explorative New Single “The Avant Garde”

Home News Katie Poon August 14th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

David Byrne released a new single titled “The Avant Garde” on Wednesday, previewing his upcoming album Who Is The Sky?, which is set to be released on September 5. Who Is The Sky will be Byrne’s first album since his 2018 album American Utopia.

“The Avant Garde” mixes an edgy instrumental with impactful guitar, steady rhythm and prominent vocals to create an experimental sound. The accompanying music video reflects the atmosphere of the song, with lyrics appearing over colorful backgrounds. According to Byrne, the song is the manifestation of trying something new that might be risky rather than simply calling out his friends.

“Edgy and untraditional work is hugely inspiring to me, as it often changes the way I think and influences what I do (without me simply appropriating the ideas, I hope). That said, trying something unproven and radically new is risky. Sometimes, as with anything risky, it doesn’t quite hit the bullseye,” Byrne continued. “There’s no guarantee that it will achieve what it aims to do, but when it does, the emotional and intellectual rewards are worth it. That is the risk one takes while making something new and conventional.”

Byrne continued to compliment Ghost Train and Kid Harpoon, who produced the album, for transforming a conventional song into something that “sounds like Led Zeppelin meets Dirty Projectors.” Who Is the Sky? Includes 12 songs, including guests such as Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

In September, Byrne will embark on a world tour with multiple shows, starting in Providence, Rhode Island, and ending in Paris, France mid-March.