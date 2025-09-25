Hayley Williams Teams Up With H2O For “What Happened” In Nashville, Joins No Music For Genocide Coalition

Home News Steven Taylor September 25th, 2025 - 5:17 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Paramore’s Hayley Williams found herself standing alongside her fellow artists recently, both on the concert stage and the world stage, as Stereogum reports. Yesterday, the legendary singer joined the hardcore punk band H20 as a guest during a live performance. Video of her surprise feature was shared on Instagram.

The singer joined the group for a performance of their song, “What Happened?” at Nashville’s Basement East. Williams has been a longtime fan of H20, if her wearing merch of the group is a sign to go by. It was almost certainly a pleasant surprise for fans at the show, and an exciting moment for two groups of the rock world to come together to share the energy. It seems Williams wasn’t only content to join her fellow musician in performance, however, as the singer also became one of a growing man to take a stand with her songs as well.

Williams is one of the many major musicians who’s lent her voice to the No Music For Genocide Coalition, a boycott against the state of Israel over the genocide in Gaza. The singer joined the movement yesterday, a coalition of 400+ artists and labels who are taking a stand against the actions Israel has taken during the conflict in Gaza and in its years long history. William’s songs – both independently and as part of Paramore – will now be geo-blocked and removed completely in the territory, as protest against the actions of Israel. The movement’s website mentions how similar action was taken against Russia for it’s invasion of Ukraine, hoping that it’s actions will lead to further initiative to take similar sancitons.