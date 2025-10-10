Ghost’s Tobias Forge Joins Lars Winnerbäck Onstage In Sweden For Duet Of “Dunkla Rum”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 10th, 2025 - 5:47 PM

Photographer Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

In late August, Swedish singer-songwriter Lars Winnerbäck announced that he would be performing at SAAB Arena in Linköping, Sweden along with some “secret guest artists” on October 10. Well, one of those special guests just to happened to be fellow Linköping native Tobias Forge of Ghost!

Forge appeared on stage maskless with a guitar, ready to deliver backing vocals and accompanying instrumentation for Winnerbäck’s 2003 track “Dunkla Rum.” The appearance marks a rare instance in which Forge has performed without donning a mask or face paint.

Ghost’s most recent non-tour appearances have included a late night TV performance of “Lachryma” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a rousing cover of the late Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark At The Moon” at the Back To The Beginning show and a tribute to the legacy of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Polar Music Prize ceremony back in May.

Speaking of tours the band has since announced they are returning to North America for the second leg of the Skeletour early next year! The trek will kick off on January 21 with a show in Orlando, Florida before concluding with an LA-area ritual at the Intuit Dome on February 23.