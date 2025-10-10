Ghost’s Tobias Forge Joins Lars Winnerbäck Onstage In Sweden For Duet Of “Dunkla Rum”

In late August, Swedish singer-songwriter Lars Winnerbäck announced that he would be performing at SAAB Arena in Linköping, Sweden along with some “secret guest artists” on October 10. Well, one of those special guests just to happened to be fellow Linköping native Tobias Forge of Ghost!
Forge appeared on stage maskless with a guitar, ready to deliver backing vocals and accompanying instrumentation for Winnerbäck’s 2003 track “Dunkla Rum.” The appearance marks a rare instance in which Forge has performed without donning a mask or face paint.
Ghost’s most recent non-tour appearances have included a late night TV performance of “Lachryma” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a rousing cover of the late Ozzy Osbourne’s “Bark At The Moon” at the Back To The Beginning show and a tribute to the legacy of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Polar Music Prize ceremony back in May.
Speaking of tours the band has since announced they are returning to North America for the second leg of the Skeletour early next year! The trek will kick off on January 21 with a show in Orlando, Florida before concluding with an LA-area ritual at the Intuit Dome on February 23.
Ghost finished off their first leg of the North American Skeletour with a pair of shows at Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes last month. There were originally three concerts scheduled in the country, however, Forge was struck with an unfortunate bout of food poisoning on the first of those dates which led to a last-minute cancelation. Luckily, it seems the band is ready to kick it into high gear once again in support of their sixth studio album Skeletá which marked their first number one record on the Billboard 200 chart.