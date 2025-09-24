Ghost Cancel First Of Three Mexican Shows Due To Food Poisoning Incident

Home News Skyy Rincon September 24th, 2025 - 6:05 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Tobias Forge, frontman of Swedish hard rock outfit Ghost, had to contend with an unfortunate bout of food poisoning on Tuesday night. The sudden illness forced the band to cancel what would have been the first of three shows in Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes last minute with attendees already in their seats.

“Ghost”:

Porque su concierto se canceló por intoxicación alimentaria de Tobias Forge pic.twitter.com/7H2na7j1ow — ¿Por qué es Tendencia? (@porktendencia) September 24, 2025

In a statement posted to the band’s social media accounts, the organizers explained that although the show on the 23rd was canceled, the following concerts (on September 24 and 25) are still scheduled to take place as previously planned. Refunds will be processed at the original point of sale for online purchases and concertgoers who bought tickets from a Ticketmaster outlet can begin requesting their refunds in person on September 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Band Ghost (@thebandghost)

This trio of shows marks the end of the North American leg of the Skeletour which is in support of the band’s sixth studio album Skeletá . Skeletá marks the first record from the band to top the Billboard 200 chart at the number one slot as well as the first time a hard rock band has topped the chart since AC/DC’s Power Up in late 2020.

The band’s tour opener in Baltimore, Maryland saw them play two deep cuts from their sophomore album Infestissumam and their highly lauded debut Opus Eponymous. According to SetlistFM, they performed “Per Aspera ad Inferi” for the first time since 2019 as well as “Satan Prayer” for the first time in 5 years.

The group’s concert in Atlanta made headlines back in July when fans reported a group of protestors outside the venue holding banners that read “Repent of your sins and believe the gospel of Jesus Christ.” A similar event took place in 2018 in Midland, Texas when a group of Christians gathered to host a prayer meeting in anticipation of their show in the city.