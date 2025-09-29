Ghost Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 29th, 2025 - 11:49 AM

Today, Ghost has confirmed that their SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR will continue to pack arenas in the new year, with the announcement of 20 new North American rituals kicking off on January 21, at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL and running through February 23, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Tickets for U.S. dates will first be available through Citi and Verizon presales. The artist presale will begin on Tuesday, September 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

The SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR has featured the live debut of songs from SKELETÁ, Ghost’s sixth psalm and first to reach number one on the Billboard 200. Released on April 25, through Loma Vista Recordings. SKELETÁ’s number one debut marked the first time a hard rock album has topped the U.S. album chart since 2020 and the album also saw number one debuts in the Grammy-winning theatrical rock outfit’s native Sweden as well as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland and Finland.

SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR Dates 2026

1/21 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

1/22 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

1/24 — Knoxville, TN — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

1/25 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

1/26 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

1/28 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

1/30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

1/31 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

2/2 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

2/4 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center

2/5 — Peoria, IL — Peoria Civic Center Arena

2/7 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

2/10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

2/12 — Spokane, WA — Spokane Arena

2/14 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

2/15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

2/17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

2/20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

2/21 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

2/23 — Inglewood, CA — Intuit Dome

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva