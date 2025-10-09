Sudan Archives Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2025 - 4:28 PM

Ahead of her third album THE BPM, Sudan Archives has announced her first headline tour of North America since her breakthrough second album, Natural Brown Prom Queen. The tour kicks off in Tucson, AZ in January and takes the artist to cities across the U.S. and Canada before winding up in her hometown of LA in February. For tickets and more information, click here.

THE BPM is Archives’ most expressive and extroverted record to date, supercharged with the rhythms of dance music from Chicago and Detroit, where the artist has roots and where the album was partially completed, as well as Jersey club and contemporary global dance music.

This tour will see Archives bring her electrifying live show to cities across the U,S. and Canada, fresh from a headline in the UK and Europe. In the spirit of THE BPM, this tour is promised to be her most raucous and party-starting shows to date.

Sudan Archives Tour Dates

1/16 – Tucson, AZ – La Rosa

1/17 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

1/20 – Dallas, TX – Trees

1/21 – Austin, TX – Radio/East

1/23 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade Hell

1/24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

1/25 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

1/27 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

1/29 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall

1/30 – Boston, MA – Royale

1/31 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

2/1 – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

2/3 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

2/5 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

2/6 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

2/7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

2/10 – Denver, CO – Gothic

2/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex in the Grand

2/13 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

2/14 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

2/15 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

2/18 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

2/19 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

2/20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre