Sudan Archives Shares Cheeky New Single & Video “Ms. Pacman”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

Sudan Archives’ third album, THE BPM is will be out on October 17, through Stones Throw Records. Today, the artist has releases freewheeling track, “MS. PAC MAN” along with a music video. The ditty embodies THE BPM’s raucous spirit and freeform sense of expression. A family affair, the album was created in Los Angeles, Chicago and Detroit, with Archives working with a close circle of people she knows intimately and taking up the role of executive producer.

On THE BPM, Archives embodies the idea that following your own muse is the surest route to artistic and personal fulfillment. If her last two albums looked to the past, she was both goddess and muse on 2019’s Athena and wrote a punky coming-of-age tale for 2022’s Natural Brown Prom Queen. The upcoming album has a dazzling and chrome-plated future in which we are all tapped into our own sense of rhythm.

“This album just feels really homemade, It felt really wholesome to be able to have fun and use my family members’ lyrics and work together. We used to write songs together all the time when we were younger, we used to praise dance together in church…so it was really cute to be able to do this now.” said Archives.