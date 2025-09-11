Sudan Archives Releases New Song “Come And Find You”

Home News Jasmina Pepic September 11th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

Sudan Archives has just released her new song “Come and Find You”. In the lead-up to her third album THE BPM, Sudan Archives new song is a heartfelt story about chasing a lover as she seeks connection and intimacy. This song is one of 15 singles on her album.

The musician’s earlier singles “Dead”, “My Type” and “Ms. Pac Man”, which began release in early June of this year, were raucous, dance-centric party starters. On the other hand, her new hit “Come and Find You” sees Sudan Archives firmly in her Afropop bag, with soaring vocals and searing violin playing front and centre. The new track was produced by Ben Dickey and Sudan Archives, and features live drumming from Dutch mad scientist ZEP.

Sudan Archives executive produced the album, working with a close circle of friends, family, and trusted collaborators in Chicago, Detroit, and Los Angeles. The one exception to the friends-and-family rule was inviting Chicago-based Black chamber music collective D-Composed to put together a string quartet for the anthemic string parts.

“Come and Find You” was built around a loop made by one of Sudan Archives’ stylists, Umesi, which she then turned into a beat in real time. Later, another friend added drums; the resulting track is a sexy, effortless flirtation where Sudan uses her elastic vocals to convey steadfast confidence. This approach speaks to her fully realized self-determination on THE BPM. As she directed and conducted the talented crew around her, Sudan Archives brought out the best in herself, a gadget girl who’s taken yet another monumental step forward with THE BPM – the kind of leap you can only make when you trust your instincts, trust the people around you, and lock into your own rhythm.

Sudan Archives plays select shows in the US before heading out on tour in the UK & Europe. For more information, check out her official website here for all dates and ticket details.

SUDAN ARCHIVES Tour Dates

9/13/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Under The K Bridge w/ TV On the Radio

11/7/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Festival

11/27/25 – Berlin, DE – Betonhalle

11/29/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

11/30/25 – Brussels, BE – Botanique – Orangerie

12/1/25 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

12/3/25 – London, UK – The Roundhouse

12/4/25 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

12/5/25 – Leeds, UK – Stylus

12/6/25 – Glasgow, UK – QMU

12/8/25 – Dublin, IE – The Academy

THE BPM tracklist

Dead Come and Find You Yea Yea Yea Touch Me A Bug’s Life The Nature Of Power My Type She’s Got Pain David & Goliath A Computer Love The BPM Ms. Pac Man Los cinci Noire Heaven Knows