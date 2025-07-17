Sudan Archives Shares Two New Singles “My Type” & “Yea Yea Yea” And Announces New Album The BPM For October 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui July 17th, 2025 - 5:40 PM

On July 16, 2025, the musician, Sudan Archives, released two new singles. Last month, the singer released a single, “Dead,” which signaled the fans that she would be releasing an album soon. Since the release of the two new singles, “My Type” and “Yea Yea Yea,” it was clear to the fans that there will be a new album on the way. Her new upcoming album, The BPM, is anticipated to be released in October, according to an article by Stereogum.

From the two new singles, “My Type,” is supposed to be the focus track, which is a rap track with a disco beat. The new single also has been released with a music video which was by Ben Dickey and Eric Terhune. The other new single, “Yea Yea Yea,” has more of an R&B and dance feel to the song. The single also showcases the musician’s orchestral skills.

Her new album is following her 2022’s Natural Brown Prom Queen. She named her new album The BPM because of the album’s center of dance music. She created the album in both Chicago and Detroit since her mother is from Michigan and her father is from Illinois. She incorporated the history of both the city’s house and techno music. “I was never the girl in a band in high school – I could only express myself for the first time when I got my first iPad and started making beats on it, and when I got my first electric violin. I’m all gadget girled out now, but I’ve never felt so free as a human.” said Sudan Archives.

