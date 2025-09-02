Cuco Shares Cinematic New Single “Sin Un Corazon”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 2nd, 2025 - 4:37 AM

Cuco just dropped a new track called “Sin Un Corazón,” and it might be one of his most emotional songs to date. The single, released August 29, leads into the deluxe edition of his Ridin’ album, which comes out September 12 on Interscope.

The song is sung completely in Spanish, with Cuco’s soft, dreamy vocals layered over an arrangement that feels both classic and modern. It pulls from the tradition of Boleros and Romanticas but adds that signature Cuco touch, giving it a cinematic, almost timeless vibe. It feels heartbreakingly personal but still universal.

This release also comes as Cuco gets ready to launch the biggest tour of his career. The Ridin’ tour kicks off September 15 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, right in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and the night before Mexican Independence Day. From there, he’ll hit 35 cities across the U.S., finishing the run with a Halloween show at New York’s Kings Theatre. After that, the tour stretches into Mexico City in November and then over to Europe in early 2026.

Cuco’s been having a big year already, he sang the national anthem at Dodger Stadium and played standout Ridin’ tracks like “My 45” and “Para Ti” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Now, with the deluxe edition on the horizon, “Sin Un Corazón” feels like the perfect setup for this next phase in his journey.