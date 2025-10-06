Yukimi Announces New EP Yume For November 2025 Release, Shares New Single “All Over Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2025 - 12:15 PM

Today, Yukimi, the celebrated vocalist and co-founder of the Grammy-nominated band Little Dragon, has announced her new EP, Yume, will be out on November 5, on Ninja Tune. Meaning “dream” in Japanese, Yume entwines musical styles from jazz, soul, electronic pop, hip hop, roots and psychedelia.

Across its 4 tracks, the album explores what dreams can teach us in the stresses of modern day life and also out today, is the new single“All Over Me,” which a song that describes longing for romance without holding back. “Get It Over” is about being lost in your own inner world, unable to find a way out into the real world…it’s about feeling too lost to reply or take on responsibilities.” said Yukimi.

The EP arrives after Yukimi’s stunning debut solo album, For You, which was released back in March on through Ninja Tune. The album saw Yukimi step away from a band formation to create some of her most beautiful and intimate work to date: both intensely personal and brilliantly relatable. On the album, the music explores themes of love, loss, feminine energy and innate resilience.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela