Yukimi Collaborates With Lianne La Havas On New Song “Stream of Consciousness”

Home News Skylar Jameson February 15th, 2025 - 7:38 PM

Little Dragon singer Yukimi Nagano waves to the audience in the Mojave tent.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Yukimi of Little Dragon has shared a new single. The song is titled “Stream of Consciousness” and features Lianne La Havas. This is the most recent single to be released before her debut album, For You, is released on March 28th via Ninja Tune.

This is Yukimi’s first time collaborating on music with another female artist. The press release details how that experience allowed Yukimi to delve fully into her feminine energy. The song has a hopeful message, with the singers sharing their hopes for their future selves. The song’s lyrics are extremely personal and intimate. Regarding the song, Yukimi says, “Lianne came in like a force of nature. We really boosted and inspired each other, which was such a beautiful thing.” Listen to the song below:



Yukimi’s first solo album is sure to be beautiful with it’s genre-bending sound as well as extremely personal and relatable with it’s deep well-written lyrics. It’s set to include songs like “Break Me Down”, “Sad Makeup” and “Winter Is Not Dead”. In a statement about the album, Yukimi shares, “I want this music to really be a force to connect people to each other, and step away from the madness of everything on the planet right now. And I’m excited about embarking on that journey on my own – the expression really feels pure.”

And, make sure to not miss Yukimi’s solo tour. Starting in New York, Yukimi will travel playing shows throughout the US and Canada. You can find more information on her tour here.