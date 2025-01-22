Yukimi Of Little Dragon Announces Spring 2025 North American Solo Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara January 22nd, 2025 - 5:23 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Yukimi is on the solo journey of a lifetime, with just last week announcing her own debut album, and now this week with the announcement of her North American Spring Tour in 2025. Her album, For You, is set to be released March 28th, and the tour will follow shorty after in April, on the 16th at the Irving Plaza in New York City. While the tour runs shorter than most, this is a big step for Yukimi’s personal career, and fans of herself and Little Dragon should be excited for what is set to come.

Read more on Yukimi and her spring tour here.

Yukimi, the soulful voice of Little Dragon, is embarking on her first solo tour this spring, marking an exciting new chapter in her career. Fans can expect an intimate and wide ranging mix of her signature ethereal vocals paired with stripped-down arrangements that highlight the singers individuality. Unlike Little Dragon’s synth-heavy, experimental soundscapes, Yukimi’s solo material leans into a more personal, genre-blurring approach, weaving through elements of jazz, R&B and acoustic electronica. Her performances promise heartfelt storytelling and a deeper connection with the audience, offering a fresh perspective on her artistry while retaining the captivating, emotive energy fans have always adored.

Yukimi – 2025 North American Tour Dates:

4/16 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

4/18 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

4/19 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

4/22 – Toronto, CA @ The AXIS Club

4/24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

4/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

4/29 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore