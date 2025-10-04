Luke Combs Releases Three New Songs “My Kinda Saturday Night”, “15 Minutes” and “Days Like These”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 4th, 2025 - 12:34 PM

Global superstar Luke Combs has released a notable music collection called The Prequel, which includes three songs: “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes,” and “Days Like These.” This new release came out on October 3, 2025, showcasing his growth in the country music industry. Produced with Chip Matthews under Sony Music Nashville, these new tracks highlight Combs’ diverse talent and hint at what’s to come in his career.

“My Kinda Saturday Night” is a lively song that cheers for those fun and memorable weekend moments. In this track, Combs shares the happiness and freedom of having a good time with friends, providing an exciting soundtrack for people’s weekend adventures. On the other hand, “15 Minutes” offers a more thoughtful look at how fast life’s important moments go by, reminding listeners to enjoy every moment fully.

“Days Like These” is a cheerful and hopeful song that focuses on being grateful and strong. It encourages us to enjoy the small joys in everyday life, serving as an anthem of hope and determination during tough times. The songs highlight Combs’ wide-ranging talent, mixing heartfelt stories with music that’s both classic and fresh. The Prequel comes out during an amazing year for Combs. He’s made history by being the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. Now, as he gets ready to lead big events like Austin City Limits Music Festival and Country Calling, his impact is growing beyond just country music fans.

Besides the new songs, Combs’ single “Back in the Saddle” is still doing well on the charts. Critics have praised it, and it’s climbing up Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, showing that Combs continues to impress listeners with every song he puts out. Looking forward to the 2025 CMA Awards where he has several nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Combs’s new songs in The Prequel show that he is a strong presence in music. With achievements like having 19 #1 singles in a row, he keeps raising the bar for others. Through The Prequel, Combs proves he’s not just successful as a country artist but also recognized globally while exploring new creative ideas and staying true to what made him beloved by millions around the world.