Luke Combs & Tracy Chapman Perform “Fast Car” Together At 66th Grammy Ceremony

According to Chris Witherspoon, country artist Luke Combs and artist Tracy Chapman performed the song “Fast Car” together during the 66th Grammy Ceremony. Combs has received success with his cover of Chapman’s “Fast Car” because the song sent Combs to number one on the country charts. As for Chapman, the vocalist recently won a CMA award for Combs’s cover of “Fast Car.”

A historic moment, the performance found Chapman reuniting with musicians from the song’s original recording: Denny Fongheiser (drums,) Larry Klein (bass,) Larry Campbell (fiddle) and Joe Gore (guitar.) The group was also joined by Combs’s band member Kurt Ozan (pedal steel.)

Whiterspoon states: “Okay America needed this moment! THEE Tracy Chapman performing Fast Car with Luke Combs #GRAMMYs.”

Written by Chapman and first released in 1988, “Fast Car” is one of music’s most influential and beloved songs. A genre-spanning hit, Combs first heard the song as a child while listening with his father and it has since become one of his favorite songs.

A constant and meaningful presence in his life, Combs performed “Fast Car” during his live shows over the past decade before he released his own version last spring, which marked 35 years after the song first made its debut.