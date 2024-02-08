Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” Experiences 241 Percent Streaming Increase Following Grammy Performance With Luke Combs

Home News James Reed February 8th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Tracy Chapman‘s ‘Fast Car’ has had a 241 per cent increase in streams after her Grammys performance this past weekend. During this year’s edition of the annual Recording Academy Award ceremony, Chapman joined country singer Luke Combs to perform her 1988 classic hit. Combs helped give the song a resurgence last year when he released a cover of the song.

His version has been certified double platinum in the US and won the Single Of The Year and Song Of The Year awards at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards (CMA). Following Chapman’s rare live performance – she has only performed in front of a camera a few times since her last tour ended in 2009 – ‘Fast Car’ has experienced a 241 per cent increase in streams, going from 248,000 daily streams to 949,000.

The track’s sales have also seen a 38,000 increase, from a trifling amount to nearly 14,000 purchases (per Billboard).

Combs’ cover of the hit also saw an increase in streams and sales. His version saw a 37 per cent rise in streams and nearly 3,900 per cent in sales to just over 6,000 purchases. The cover of ‘Fast Car’ earned the Number Two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart which surpassed the song’s Number Six spot upon its release in 1988.

Chapman also became the first Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a Number One country hit after Combs’ cover earned the top spot on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs Chart.